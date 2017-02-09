Three trespassers have been killed and a large amount of drugs has been seized by Tajik border guards in two separate skirmished along the Tajik-Afghan border in Khatlon province.

“The skirmishes took place at the beginning of this week. One trespasser was killed in the skirmish that occurred in the area patrolled by the border unit “Panj” and 28 kilograms of hashish and one assault rifle Kalashnikov were found on the spot. Two trespassers were killed in the skirmish that took place in the area patrolled by the border unit “Hamadoni” and 28 kilograms of hashish and one assault rifle Kalashnikov were found on the spot,” Muhammad Ulughkhojayev, a spokesman for the Main Border Guard Directorate at the State Committee for National Security, told Asia-Plus Wednesday afternoon.

No casualties were reported among Tajik border guards, according to him.