Media reports say that at least 20 people were killed on Tuesday in a bomb blast outside the Supreme Court in the center of the Afghan capital.

Citing Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Reuters reports that at least 20 people were killed, while 41 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals.

According to AFP, the assailant detonated the device in the parking lot as employees were boarding a bus to go home, leaving bodies and dismembered limbs scattered around the area, with women and children among the casualties.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack as a “crime against humanity and an unforgivable act.”

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban have targeted the court previously.

The Supreme Court was the target of a bomb in June, 2013, when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed car into a bus carrying court employees, including judges. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack, and since then security near the court has been increased with large concrete blast walls.

In 2015 a Taliban bomber killed five prosecutors from the Attorney General's office in Kabul, and last year Taliban gunmen stormed a legal office in Logar province, killing seven people, including two prosecutors.

The same militant group killed four people at a provincial courthouse in Ghazni in 2016.

Last month, bombers killed more than 30 people and wounded about 70 in twin blasts in a crowded area of Kabul during the afternoon rush hour. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that January 10 attack.

Reuters says Afghan government forces control no more than two-thirds of national territory, and have struggled to contain the insurgency since the bulk of NATO soldiers withdrew at the end of 2014.