Militants of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) and Jamaat Ansarullah that consist mainly of nationals of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have been completely demoralized after being beaten by NATO troops and Afghan security forces, Tajik expert Qosim Bekmuhammad told Asia-Plus in an interview.

“These terrorist groups have been taken over in Afghanistan by other terrorist organizations such as Islamic State (IS) and Taliban long ago,” Bekmuhammad said.

He believes that militants from the Central Asian nations now cannot participate in resolving any serious issues, “they are just fulfilling small tasks given by their new bosses.”

Bekmuhammad also considers that presence of emissaries and separate groups of the IS terrorist organization in Afghanistan means that they need to prepare a bridgehead for retreating to Afghan and Pakistan territories in the case of full collapse of the IS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.

He also casts doubt on the report released by Afghan Tolo News agency that son of Tahir Yoldash, head of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) is recruiting Afghan youth into the ranks of the IS terrorist group.

“The son of Tahir Yoldash, if he really exists, does not have any authority, support or popularity in Afghanistan,” Bekmuhammad added.

Recall, citing governor of Sar-e Pul province, Afghan Tolo News agency has reported that son of Tahir Yoldash, head of the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) is recruiting Afghan youth into the ranks of Daesh (an Arabic acronym derived from the phrase “al Dawlah al-Islameyah fi Iraq wal-Sham" or literally, “Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham” (ISIS or ISIL).

Tolo News reported on February 3 that Sar-e Pul governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat said that son of Tahir Yoldash has come to Sayad district in Sar-e Pul where he is recruiting for Daesh

Mohammad Zahir Wahdat in an interview with Tolo News said he is seriously concerned over security situation in the province as terrorists have recently infiltrated the Kohistanat district.

He reportedly urged security agencies to launch a large-scale military operation in Kohistanat in order to prevent the district from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.