Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov has invited Tajik investors to participate in privatization of Kazakhstan’s state assets.

A source at the Kazakh Embassy in Dushanbe says this issue has been discussed at a meeting of Seitimov with Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, the head of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management of Tajikistan (GosKomInvest).

In the course of the talks, Seitimov reportedly briefed Tajik official on the process of privatization of state assets in Kazakhstan and denationalization of the country’s economy.

Both sides noted that Tajikistan and Kazakhstan had enough potential for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation despite the complicated world economic situation, according to the source.