The highway connecting two Tajikistan’s largest cities, Dushanbe and Khujand, has been reopened for traffic but the risk of further avalanches remains high.

A statement released by the Branch of Innovative Road Solutions (IRS) in Tajikistan on February 7 notes that they have cleared the highway of snow and avalanches, providing thereby transport traffic along the Dushanbe-Chanak highway.

According the statement, the highway was reportedly reopened for traffic Monday afternoon.

Recall, heavy snowfalls that hit the country over the past ten days caused dozens of avalanches that blocked the Dushanbe-Chanak highway in several places.

At least seven people were killed by avalanches that hit the Dushanbe-Chanak highway in late January. More than 200 vehicles were trapped by avalanches on the highway. Some 800 people stranded in their cars were rescued on January 28.

Mountains cover 93 percent of Tajikistan, and avalanches and mudslides kill dozens of people every year.

Tajikistan has appealed to diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Tajikistan for help in mitigating effects of recent natural disasters.

The Branch of Innovative Road Solutions (IRS) in Tajikistan operates the toll on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway.