Tajikistan and Qatar signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding in Doha on February 6.

The sides signed an agreement on cooperation in preventing crime and providing security, a cooperation agreement in the field of culture, a cooperation agreement in education, higher education and scientific research, a cooperation agreement in the legal field between the ministries of justice, air transport agreement, a cooperation agreement in the field of health care as well as a memorandum of understanding on sports cooperation between the Qatar and Tajikistan Olympic Committee, and a memorandum of understanding between Qatar Central Bank and the National Bank of Tajikistan in the field of banking and financial activity, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reports the Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the signing of the agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The signing was also attended by HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani and a number of Their Excellences the Ministers.

A number of the accompanying delegation attended the meeting from the Tajik side, according to QNA.