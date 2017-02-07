Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov yesterday met in Doha with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the two discussed bilateral relations and the means to enhance them in the economic and investment fields.

They also reviewed the latest political and security developments in Central Asia and the Middle East.

The two sides reportedly also reviewed the results the second meeting of the joint Tajik-Qatari commission for trade and economic cooperation.