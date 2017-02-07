Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held talks with the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Doha on February 6.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, they reviewed bilateral relations and means of boosting and developing them on all fronts, particularly in the fields of economy and investment. The meeting also discussed the latest regional and international issues and exchanged views on topics of common concern.

Emomali Rahmon reportedly noted that Tajikistan attached significance to bilateral cooperation with Qatar and new documents had been prepared for expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, health care, culture, air communication, banking, tourism, and security.

Tajik leader outlined sectors like hydropower, transportation, light industry, minerals, mining, and tourism, as areas that could drive the bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Qatar.

The two sides agreed that intensification of activities of the joint commission for trade and economic cooperation could promote further expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

It was noted that establishment of the consulting company, Qatari investment and commercial banks as well as Qatar Financial Fund in Tajikistan would be an important step towards further expansion of economic and investment cooperation between Tajikistan and Qatar.

At the end of the talks, Rahmon invited Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to pay an official visit to Tajikistan, according to the Tajik president’s website.

Emomali Rahmon was in Qatar as part of a two-day state visit on the invitation of the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.