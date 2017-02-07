Chief of Tajik border service Rajabali Rahmon has met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Mirbek Kasymkulov in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region to discuss the situation along Tajikistan’s common border with Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Kyrgyz border service press center, the two also discussed the situation along the southern border of the CIS and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between the border services of the two countries.

A special attention was reportedly paid to joint measures to prevent and resolve clashes occurring between residents of border areas of Tajikistan’s Sughd and Kyrgyzstan’s Batken regions.

Rahmon and Kasymkulov have ordered border representatives of Sughd province of Tajikistan and Batken region of Kyrgyzstan to work out the plan of joint actions to localize possible border clashes, the Kyrgyz border service press center said.

They reportedly also pointed to the necessity of intensifying activities of local authorities to prevent clashes between residents of border areas over water and land problems.

Despite repeated incidents along the mutual border, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan still failed to settle their Ferghana Valley border. Tajikistan’s common border with Kyrgyzstan is over 970 kilometers and only 519.9 kilometers of the border have been defined so far. Much of the border that remains undefined rests between Tajikistan’s Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region. Trouble periodically sparks around the Tajik exclave of Vorukh.