Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his accompanying delegation yesterday visited the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) in Doha, Qatar.

According to Gulf Times, the president toured the museum and viewed the exhibits which included books, manuscripts and coins made of silver, copper and bronze as well as other artefacts and precious stones which have been collected from three continents and date back 14 centuries.

During the tour, President Rahmon was briefed on the history of the MIA and its role in disseminating science, culture and encouraging creativity and communication with cultures and arts of the world.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reports that following the tour, the Tajik president signed the honorary record of the MIA. In his remarks, President Rahmon said: “The displayed historical treasures in the MIA in Doha embody the noble humanitarian values and our shared constructive culture”.

During the tour, the Tajik President was reportedly accompanied by the Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Seif Ahmed al-Sulaiti.

The Museum of Islamic Art is a museum located in the Qatari capital Doha. The iconic building was designed by architect I. M. Pei. A 290,000 m² park is located behind the main building. Facilities inside the 5-storey museum include a gift shop, a library, classrooms and a 200-seat theater. There are also prayer rooms and ablution facilities inside the museum building for all Muslim visitors. Other facilities include IDAM, a high class restaurant offering French Mediterranean cuisine with Arabic elements.

Occupying a total area of 45,000 m2, the museum is located on an artificial peninsula overlooking the south end of Doha Bay. Construction of the building by Baytur Construction Co. (Turkey) was completed in 2006. The interior gallery spaces were designed by a team led by JM Wilmotte of Wilmotte Associates. The museum was officially opened on November 22, 2008 by the emir of Qatar. It then opened to the general public on December 8, 2008.