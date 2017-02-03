In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, Zafar Azimi, the deputy head of the Accounts Chamber of Tajikistan, revealed on February 3 that financial harm cost the country at some 224 million somoni (equivalent to some 30 million USD) in 2016.

“530 inspections conducted by the Accounts Chamber auditors last year revealed some 224 million somoni worth of damage, including embezzlement of state funds (more than 85.6 million) somoni, overstating volumes of repair and construction works (92 million somoni), underdeclaration or evasion of taxes (37.2 million somoni), mismanagement-related money losses (4.9 million somoni), misappropriation (more than 1.6 million somoni), etc.,” Azimi said.

The Majlisi Namoyandagon passed the law on the establishment of the Accounts Chamber on June 1, 2011. This government institution reportedly controls revenue and expenditure parts of the national budget, off-budget funds and investments coming in the country’s economy from abroad.

The Accounts Chamber was reportedly established to tighten control of finances as well as conduct audit and assess the national budget. The Accounts Chamber is accountable to the President and the Parliament. The Majlisi Namoyandagon elects chief auditors of the Chamber of Accounts upon the recommendation of the President; chief auditor may be elected to not more than two seven-year terms.