President Emomali Rahmon has ordered to work out a new edition of the country’s penal code, Sodiq Shonazarov, Senior Adviser at the Office of the Assistant to the President of Tajikistan for Legal Policy, told a news conference in Dushanbe on February 3.

According to him, a working group has been set up to work out the new edition of Tajikistan’s Penal Code. “The working group members include leading lawyers and researchers of the country.” Shonazarov noted.

The country’s penal code in new edition is reportedly expected to stipulate commutation of punishment for some crimes and decriminalization of some infringements.

The new edition of Tajikistan’s Pena Code is expected to be prepared already this year, Tajik official noted.

Dozens of amendments have been made to the country’s penal code since it was adopted in 1998.