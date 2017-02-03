An anti-terror exercise has been conducted for servicemen of the Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan.

According to the Russian Central Military District press center, the exercise scenario was based on servicemen of the special operations unit blocking and annihilating a group of terrorists who seized one of buildings.

The Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan is Russia's largest non-naval military facility outside the country. It was officially opened in Tajikistan in 2004 under a previous agreement, which was signed in 1993, and hosts Russia’s largest military contingent deployed abroad.

A total of some 7,000 Russian troops are now stationed at two military facilities collectively known as the 201st military base - in Dushanbe and Qurghon Teppa, some 100 kilometers from Dushanbe.