Heavy snowfalls are expected to hit the mountain areas of Tajikistan in the coming days and the risk of further avalanches is reportedly high.

Tajikistan’s Hydromet reports that heavy precipitation is expected to hit the country from February 3-4 and the temperatures will drop by 10-12 degrees in the coming two days.

Heavy snowfalls are expected to hit mountain areas in the districts subordinate to the center (RRP) and Khatlon province.

The Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan warns people of the risk of further avalanches in the coming days. People are advised to refrain from traveling to mountain areas.

According to the CES, the risk of further avalanches on the Dushanbe-Khujand, Dushanbe-Lakhsh, Dushanbe-Rasht, Dushanbe-Sangvor, Dushanbe-Khorog as well as Vanj-Khorog, Rushan-Khorog, Khorog-Ishkashim and Khorog-Murgab remains high.

Recall, at least seven people were killed in Tajikistan after a series of avalanches hit the country over the last weekend. Five people were killed by avalanches that hit the road connecting Dushanbe and Khujand, the capital of the northern Sughd province, and two others by avalanches that occurred in the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

More than 200 vehicles were trapped by avalanches on the road connecting Dushanbe and Khujand. Some 800 people stranded in their cars were rescued on January 28.

Mountains cover 93 percent of Tajikistan, and avalanches and mudslides kill dozens of people every year.

Tajikistan has appealed to diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Tajikistan for help in mitigating effects of recent natural disasters.

An appeal posted on the Foreign Ministry’s website, in particular, notes that very abnormal weather conditions have been observed in autumn and winter period in Tajikistan.

“High rain and snow precipitation by 140-170% above the usual norms fell in Tajikistan. Such a meteorological and hydrological situation causes huge water-born natural disasters… The majority of populated areas and roads in mountainous areas are at risk of avalanches, mudflows, landslides, floods and other natural disasters. According to the forecast of Hydrometeorological Administration precipitation in February will also be higher than the usual norm. This situation creates risk of natural disasters throughout the winter, spring and summer seasons… The Government of Tajikistan has been undertaking measures for elimination of the natural disaster consequences. Emergency care has been provided to the extent possible and the process of rehabilitation of the destructed infrastructure in the suffered districts is started. Given the existing experience of cooperation between Tajikistan and the diplomatic missions and international organizations in emergency situations, we hope for comprehensive support of Development Partners in liquidation of these natural disaster consequences.”