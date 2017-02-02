The price for one kWh of Tajik electricity being supplied to neighboring Afghanistan has increased 3.0 percent year-over-year to 4.59 cents last year, Mirzo Ismoilzoda, the head of Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company), told reporters in Dushanbe on January 31.

According to him, the price increases in accordance with an agreement signed between power companies of the two countries.

This year, Tajikistan will supply electricity to Afghanistan at the rate of 4.72 centers for one kWh, Ismoilzoda added.

In 2016, Tajikistan supplied more than 1.3 billion kWh of electricity to Afghanistan, 138 million kWh more compared to 2015.

In all, Tajikistan exported more than 1.4 billion kWh of electricity in 2016, which was 8.0 percent of the overall volume of electrical power generated in the country last year.

Tajikistan has sufficient summer-time (defined as May 1 to September 30) hydropower surpluses to export to the neighboring countries, primarily to Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Tajikistan mainly exports electricity generated by Sangtuda-1 and Sangtuda-2 hydroelectric power plants.