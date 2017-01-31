U.S. media outlets report that U.S. President Donald Trump fired the acting head of the U.S. Justice Department after she said she doubted the legality of his temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries and would not defend it in court.

The White House said on Twitter that Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, would replace Yates, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, as acting U.S. attorney general.

Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by former President Barack Obama and was expected to remain the acting chief until the Senate confirms a successor. Trump's nominee Jeff Sessions is considered likely to be confirmed soon.

According to MSN News, Yates on Monday told Justice Department lawyers in a letter that they would not defend in court Trump's directive that put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts. In addition, I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right,” Yates wrote in a memo released by the department earlier Monday, according to Politico.

“At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,” the acting Justice Department head said. “For as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.”

“The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel,” a White House statement said. “Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Politico says Yates could not be reached for comment on Trump's attack, but a person close to her called the criticism from the White House absurd.

“That's preposterous. Everyone knows she's a career prosecutor for nearly three decades, well-respected by serious members of both parties,” said the Yates associate, who asked not to be named. “That dog won't hunt.”

A Trump aide accused Yates of seeking attention, Politico noted. "She knew what she was doing and she knew she'd be fired. She just wanted the publicity," said the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Guardian reports that Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has praised the actions of former acting attorney general Sally Yates after she was fired by Donald Trump for saying his travel ban was not lawful

Despite sharp criticism of the wisdom of Trump’s move, there appears to be little doubt that under federal law he has legal authority to install any Senate-confirmed member of the Justice Department as the acting attorney general.

Some experts consider that the Muslim ban has brought the United States close to constitutional crisis.