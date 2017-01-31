The highway connecting Tajikistan’s two largest cities, Dushanbe and Khujand, still remains closed for traffic.

It has been cleared of snow just for several hours. New avalanches triggered by warm weather following heavy snowfall blocked the highway again in two sections – from the 46th to the 73rd kilometer and from the 156th to the 157th kilometer, according to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan.

When the highway will be cleared of snow, vehicles will move along the highway in accordance with schedule. On even days, vehicles will move from Dushanbe to Khujand, and on odd days, vehicles will move from Khujand to Dushanbe.

The CES warns that risk of further avalanches in mountain areas remains high till February 3. The CES advises people throughout much of the country to refrain from traveling to the avalanche zones.

Recall, at least seven people have been killed as heavy snowfall triggered a series of avalanches in Tajikistan. Five people died as snow buried a section of the highway connecting the city of Khujand to the capital Dushanbe over the weekend