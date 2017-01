President Emomali Rahmon has sacked the chairman of the court in Nourobod district, Ghaybullo Mirzozoda, for breaking law, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

By president’s decree Ghaybullo Mirzozoda was relieved of the post of chairman of the Nourobod court for breaking law while considering legal action and committing actions defiling the honor and dignity of the judge.

No other details of the judge’s dismissal were given.