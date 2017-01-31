Tajikistan’s Prosecutor-General, Yusuf Rahmon, will report to Tajikistan’s upper house (Majlisi Milli) of parliament next month.

The Majlisi Milli Speaker Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev has signed a decree on holding the 9th session of the Majlisi Milli in Dushanbe on February 16.

Tajik chief prosecutor Yusuf Rahmon will give report to the Majlisi Milli members on observance of legality in the country in 2016, an official source at the Majlisi Milli told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The session will also discuss the government’s proposals on renaming a number of settlements in the country and laws adopted by the lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of the parliament, the source added.