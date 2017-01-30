Heavy snowfalls caused more than 40 avalanches in Tajikistan on January 28, according to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under Government of Tajikistan.

In the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), avalanches caused by recent heavy snowfalls blocked the roads in several places. In the Ishkashim district of the region, a local woman was killed by an avalanche on Saturday.

In the Rasht Valley, an avalanche reportedly hit the Kabudjar area of the Nourobod district. No damage or injured was reported.

More than 100 vehicles were trapped by avalanches on the road connecting Dushanbe and Khujand, the capital of the northern Sughd province. About 500 people were evacuated, according to CES. One person was reported missing and search-and-rescue operation is still under way.

Warmer temperatures have increased the risk of further avalanches in the country, where dozens of snow-slides have occurred over the past several days, the CES warns.

People throughout much of the country are advised not to travel unnecessarily to mountain areas.