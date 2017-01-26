Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said Wednesday she is prepared to “register as Muslim” in solidarity amid reports that President Trump plans to take executive action affecting immigrants to the U.S.

In her tweet on January 25, Albright said: “I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity.”

The Hill reports that Albright's tweet echoes the sentiment of feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who said on Saturday she, too, would register as a Muslim if such a registry were required.

“If you force Muslims to register, we will all register as Muslims,” Steinem said during a speech at the Women’s March on Washington, drawing raucous cheers, according to The Hill.

Trump during his presidential campaign called for a temporary ban on Muslims coming into the U.S. and said he would “absolutely” require Muslims in the U.S. to register in a database.

Albright's tweets came amid reports this week that Trump was expected to sign executive orders including a temporary ban on most refugees and suspending visas for foreign nationals from seven countries.

The Associated Press reported on January 25 that a draft order shows Trump plans to suspend for 30 days issuing visas to citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries and stop accepting Syrian refugees into the country.