Tajik central bank attributes the decline of the country’s banking system to the weak corporate governance of some banks.

The weak corporate governance of some local lending institutions has led to deterioration of their financial state, Mr. Jamoliddin Nouraliyev, the first deputy head of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), noted here yesterday at a meeting with representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

“Our primary task in 2017 is to organize the proper corporate governance,” Nouraliyev said, according to the NBT press center.

The meeting reportedly took place in the framework of the EBRD technical assistance project.

The EBRD representatives noted that the Bank could support Tajikistan’s banking system in that direction only after thorough analysis.

In order to provide technical assistance to strengthen the corporate governance there ought to get information about banks and the current corporate governance in them, the EBRD representatives noted.

In Tajikistan, the EBRD corporate governance training program will be implemented in, first of all, distressed banks, the NBT press center said.