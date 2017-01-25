Tajikistan last year produced 5 tons of gold, which was 500 kilograms more compared to 2015, the Minister of Industry and New technologies, Shavkat Bobozoda, told reporters in Dushanbe on January 25.

According to him, the Tajik-Chinese joint venture (JV), Zarfshon, produced 3,300 kilograms of gold last year, state-run enterprise Tilloi Tojik – 570 kilograms, Tajik-Canadian JV Aprelevka – 590 kilograms, and the remaining amount of gold was produced last year by a number of local small gold mining enterprises.

Meanwhile, China Nonferrous Gold Limited, the first foreign company to obtain 100% ownership of a mining and exploration project in Tajikistan, which is currently mining the Pakrut Gold Project in Tajikistan, is expected to produce 500 kilograms of gold this year.

As far as production of silver is concerned, Tajikistan last year produced 3,200 kilograms of silver, which was 200 kilograms more compared to 2015. 98 percent of Tajikistan silver is reportedly exported to the European countries.

Recall, an official source at the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies (MoINT) told Asia-Plus on October 13, 2016 that Tajikistan has 137 deposits with estimated reserves of industrial gold and 127 deposits of non-industrial gold. He stressed the favorable investment conditions, adding that Tajikistan plans to increase annual production of gold to 17 tons beginning on 2022.

“Tajikistan could increase production of gold through implementation of large projects at Taror, Chore, Pakrut and other gold deposits,” the source said.

Four large gold mining companies now operate in Tajikistan: Tilloi Tojik; Tajik-Chinese JV Zarafshon; Tajik-Canadian JV Aprelevka; and China Nonferrous Gold Limited, which is the first foreign company to obtain 100% ownership of a mining and exploration project in Tajikistan. Besides, enterprises such as Odina, Nazira, Ganj, Barakat and Istiqlol are engaged in gold production in the country.

Most of gold comes from the Jilau deposit operated by Tajik-Chinese joint venture, Zarafshon, which reportedly accounts for more than 70 percent of the total amount of gold produced in Tajikistan.