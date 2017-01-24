Chief of the General Staff of Tajikistan’s Armed Forces, Major-General Emomali Sobirzoda, has met in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Army General Valery Gerasimov, to discuss additional measures to improve military efficiency of the Tajik national army.

In the course of the talks, Gerasimov, in particular, noted that “measures taken by us allow us properly fulfilling tasks to address threats and challenges in the region,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s website.

He noted that 607 Tajiks servicemen were currently studying in Russia. Besides, the Russian military base deployed in Tajikistan is training junior commanders for Tajikistan.

“We have common tasks on strengthening security in the Central Asian region,” Russian general staff chief noted.

For his part, Major-General Sobirzoda reportedly appreciated Russia’s support for strengthening of the Tajik national army.

Recall, Russia has promised a large quantity of military aircraft to Tajikistan. The aid is part of a deal that the two countries signed in 2012.

The deal was announced on November 30, 2016 at a meeting of defense ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

“Next year the key phase of our military-technical cooperation will begin, the delivery of weaponry and military equipment,” said Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said after a meeting with his Tajikistan counterpart, Sherali Mirzo. “In particular, this is a large quantity of aviation equipment, airplanes and helicopters. I think this will be implemented according to plan and on schedule.”