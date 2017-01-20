Tajik law enforcement authorities are concerned over concentration of thousands of militants along Afghanistan’s common border with Tajikistan.

“About 10,000-15,000 militants have concentrated along the Afghan-Tajik border,” Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda told reporters in Dushanbe on January 20.

“The current situation in Afghanistan is complicated and this evokes serious concern,” the minister noted.

He further added that there were Tajik nationals joining various terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

According to him, the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border is under control.

Recall, Russia’s TASS news agency reported in February 2016 that according to the Tajik security authorities, the number of militants concentrated along the Afghan-Tajik border was estimated to be up to 5,000.

“Our intelligence agencies are not only closely following the situation in the inhabited localities in districts of Kunduz Province, but also took additional security measures by reinforcing the Panj border detachment,” TASS cited a spokesman for Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security (SCNS) as saying.

The official further added that the militants belonging to Taliban group, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and Jamaat Ansarullah as well as a few dozen natives of Tajikistan are among those gathered along the border.