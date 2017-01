Splash News / Vida Press

The model marrying billionaire Donald Trump risks a brush with bad luck as she shows off her stunning $100,000 wedding dress. Despite tradition saying it is bad luck for your husband-to-be to see you in your dress before the big day, Melania Knauss proudly shows the world the amazing look she will have when she walks down the aisle this weekend in Palm Beach, Florida. The Slovenian supermodel appears on the latest cover of Vogue magazine in the U.S. in her hand-embroidered frock from Christian Dior, one of only a few extravagances in what is set to be the most expensive society wedding of the year. The dress has a 13-foot train and even longer veil. And it is so heavy, Knauss was advised to eat hearty so she has the strength to make it down the aisle.