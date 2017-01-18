Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is willing to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Xi reportedly made the remarks when meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

"We sincerely hope that Ukraine will maintain social stability and economic development," Xi ws quoted s saying by Xinhua.

Xi said China attaches great importance to relations with Ukraine and is ready to work with Ukraine to cement mutual political trust, strengthen exchanges between governments, legislatures and political parties, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

He also suggested that the two nations enhance exchanges and cooperation in such areas as education, culture, health, sports and tourism, and beef up dialogue and coordination in international and regional affairs as well as multilateral institutions like the United Nations.

For his part, Poroshenko said Ukraine-China relations are very important.

Ukraine will make concerted efforts with China to expand their political, economic and trade cooperation, he said.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that China has walked a fine line over Ukraine since Russian annexed Crimea in 2014, saying it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty but that Western powers should take into consideration Russia's legitimate security concerns.

China and Russia see eye-to-eye on many international diplomatic issues. And, Beijing has been careful not to be drawn into the struggle between Russia and the West over Ukraine's future, not wanting to alienate a key ally in Moscow, according to Reuters.

China has previously shown little interest in getting involved in diplomatic efforts to end the crisis, Reuters said.