The State Unitary Enterprise Khojagii Manziliu Kommunali (KMK -- the state holding company for public utilities) plans to raise water prices this year.

In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the KMK director general Alimurod Islomzoda revealed on January 13 that they plan to increase the water rate by 10 percent beginning on July 1, 2017.

“Over the last year, water prices rose 10 percent,” said Islomzoda. “On March 1, 1916, water prices rose 10 percent for residential customers as well as economic and commercial entities, and on July 1, 2016, water prices rose 10 percent for federally funded institutions.”

Islomzoda attributes the water price hike to devaluation of the national currency, the somoni, against the dollar and increasing electricity rtes.

According to him, the real cost price of one cubic meter of water is 2.30 somoni, while residential customers now pay 0.83 somoni for one cubic meter of water.

The State Unitary Enterprise Khojagii Manziliu Kommunali provides water supply services to all regions of the country, except Dushanbe. In Dushanbe, the State Unitary Enterprise Dushanbevodokanal (DVK -- municipal water works) provides the water supply services.

On January 1, 2017, DVK reportedly raised the price for one cubic meter of water from 0.51 somoni to 0.62 somoni.