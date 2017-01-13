All Tajikistan’s TV channels are expected to be broadcast in high definition (HD) image format in three years.

By 2020, all Tajikistan’s television channels will be broadcast in HD image format, senior representatives of the Committee for TV and Radio-broadcasting under the Government of Tajikistan told reporters in Dushanbe on January 13.

“Today, only the TV Channel Varzish (Sports) broadcasts its programs in HD image format. The TV Channel Sinamo (Cinema) will be shifted to HD image format this year. We have purchased all necessary equipment in Australia,” Khurshed Habibov, the director of Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Teleradiocom (broadcasting and television services), said.

High-definition television (HDTV) is a television system providing an image resolution that is substantially higher than that of standard-definition television. HDTV may be transmitted in various formats.

For his part, Mahmadsaid Pirov, the head of the Committee for TV and Radio-broadcasting under the Government of Tajikistan, told reporters on Friday that Tajik national TV channels would increase the number of analytical programs this year.

“To-date, we have received seventeen applications for operating licenses,” Pirov added.

Six national TV channels now operate in Tajikistan: Shabakai Avval (Channel One); Safina; Jahonnamo (news TV channel); Bahoriston (children’s TV channel); Varzish; and Sinamo