By president’s decree Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, who was relieved of his post of Mayor of Dushanbe yesterday, has been awarded the Zarintoj (Gold Crown) Order of 1st Class.

According to a source in the government, Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda gave the order to Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev.

The order was reportedly given to Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev at the ceremony of introducing new leadership of the Dushanbe administration.

The prime minister reportedly introduced new Dushanbe mayor Rustam Emomalinad and his deputies Mahmadsaid Zuvaydzoda, Bakhtiyor Nazrimadzoda, Mavsuma Muini, Qurbon Saidzoda and Farrukh Jumazoda.

Rasouzloda also introduced newly appointed acting heads of Dushanbe’s districts: Nusratullo Salimzoda (Sino district); Sami Sharif (Ismoili Somoni district); and Nizom Hakimzoda (Shohmansour district).

Residents of Tajik capital have called Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev Popular Mayor. Many positive comments and words of appreciation have been posted on social networks.

Tajik journalist Rajab Mirzo noted that work with civil society was one of the best merits of Mayor Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev.

“Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev has considered the civil society one of the powerful institutions of the public management,” Rajab Mirzo stressed.

Another Dushanbe activist has noted that due to political will of former mayor new technologies for solving social and economic problems were introduced in the city every year.

“As mayor of Dushanbe, Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev was one of the most active users of new technologies. Sites mometavonem.tj, Dushanbe.tj and beniyonaravho.tj as well as dushanbe90@yahoo.com e-mail and page on Facebook that have become a connecting link between the city administration and the population are the direct results of his work,” one of participants of the Dushanbe administration projects said.

Meanwhile, critical views have also been posted on social networks. Some users note that many buildings related to history of Dushanbe have been demolished in the time of Mahamdsid Ubaidulloyev.

Mahmadsaid Ubaydulloyev is a Tajikistani politician who had been Mayor of Dushanbe, the national capital, since 1996. He has also served as Chairman of the Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper chamber of parliament) since 2000. As chairman of the parliament's upper chamber, Ubaidulloyev is considered No. 2 leader in Tajikistan after the president.