A Roudaki police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty has been fired. However, criminal proceedings have not been instituted against him.

Last summer, a 25-year-old woman from Dushanbe, let us call her Malika, filed a complaint, saying that a Roudaki police officer sexually assaulted her at the police station.

The report was released by the NGO Coalition against Torture in Tajikistan, where the woman applied for help.

The police officer reportedly raped the woman blackmailing her and threatening with physical punishment.

“Following a new inspection carried out on the instruction of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, our application for instituting criminal proceedings against the police officer accused of raping was refused, but the police officer was fired” the woman’s defense lawyer, Abdurahmon Sharipov, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, they justified their decision to refuse the application by saying that there were no violent actions.

“However, we have photographs proving the police officer’s guilt and we intend to apply to a court in Dushanbe’s Ismoili Somoni district for compensation for moral damages,” Sharipov said.