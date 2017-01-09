The U.S. Embassy's Public Affairs Section is now accepting applications for the 2017 English Teaching Mentor (ETM) Program.

From April to December 2017, the ETM program will provide four intensive, multi-day training workshops in Dushanbe, focusing on English-language teaching and led by American instructors, according to the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe.

Participants will develop a network of fellow teachers with whom to exchange ideas during and after the program.

Qualified applicants should be current teachers of English at the primary, secondary, or university level who have a strong desire to mentor and teach other teachers.

Selected candidates will be contacted for interviews.