Tajikistan can join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) only after the thorough study of experience of neighboring countries that have joined the EAUE, Khudoberdi Kholiqnazar, the director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Tajikistan, told reporters in Dushanbe on January 9.

“President Emomali Rahmon voiced Tajikistan’s position on this issue in 2013 in Moscow when the process of the formation of the Eurasian Economic Union just started. Our president stated that we will weigh up all the pros and cons,” the head of Tajik think tank noted.

He further added that Tajikistan was still at the stage of consideration of that issue.

Recall, the head of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, Abdufattoh Ghoib told reporters in Dushanbe on July 19, 2016 that they had been studying the issue of entry and “The working group has prepared all necessary materials and submitted them for consideration to the government.”

Earlier in July, Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Russian State Duma — chairman of the Committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Integration, and Links with Compatriots — said that Tajikistan would soon announce its intention to join the EAEU. Slutsky said, “I think Dushanbe will declare its wish within the next year — it [Tajikistan] seeks after this more than any other CIS nation.”

Meanwhile, Tajik Ambassador to Belarus, Mr. Qozidavlat Qoimdodov, considers that Tajikistan needs time to thoroughly study the issue of joining the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Countries certainly should join together, but they need to do this bearing in mind their own interests. It is wrong to join unions blindly, without much thought. Tajikistan and Belarus are members of certain economic and political blocs,” Tajik diplomat told Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA in an interview in October last year.

“Countries certainly should join together, but they need to do this bearing in mind their own interests. It is wrong to join unions blindly, without much thought. Tajikistan and Belarus are members of certain economic and political blocs,” stressed Qoimdodov stressed. “There ought to weigh all the pluses and the minuses of our possible entry into this integration union.”

At the same time, he noted that the EAEU member nations were major trading partners of Tajikistan.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union of states located primarily in northern Eurasia. A treaty aiming for the establishment of the EAEU was signed on May 29, 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force on January 1, 2015. Treaties aiming for Armenia's and Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union were signed on October 9 and December 23, 2014, respectively. Armenia's accession treaty came into force on January 2, 2015. Kyrgyzstan's accession treaty came into effect on August 6, 2015. It participated in the EAEU from the day of its establishment as an acceding state.