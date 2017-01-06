The investigation into a Dushanbe fatal car crash involving the First Deputy Prime Minister’s son has been lasting for already four months and the cause of the accident has not yet been established.

The Interior Ministry promises that the investigation will be completed in a week. The terms of the investigation have been extended at least twice.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also promises to publish the case details in the near future.

The Interior Ministry is reportedly investigating the deadly crash involving the 23-year-old Faromouz Saidov, the son of First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Saidov, under the supervision of the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The criminal proceedings have been instituted under the provisions of Article 212 (3) of Tajikistan’s Penal Code – violation of traffic regulations entailing death of two or more persons by negligence.

As it had been reported earlier, the accident took place near Dushanbe Zoo in the night of September 10, 2016.

Faromouz Saidov’s Toyota Camry collided with a roadwork vehicle. As a result of the collision, two persons, including passenger of Faromouz Saidov, died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Hilola Rahimova, 25, resident of Dushanbe (passenger of Faromouz Saidov), and Rustam Sattorov, 30, resident of Varzob (employee of the Dushanbe public utilities).

The 23-year-old Faromouz Saidov sustained various types of injuries and was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service reported on September 15 that a car driven by Faromouz Saidov slammed into a parked roadwork vehicle.

An official close to the investigation reportedly told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service on condition of anonymity that Saidov and his friends had left the Royal Club bar and were riding in his Toyota Camry at high speed when the incident occurred. But RFE/RL’s Tajik Service could not independently corroborate that assertion.

The Interior Ministry spokesman Umarjoni Emomali says police are treating the case as a “traffic accident” and “it should not be called a purposeful criminal act.”

Faromouz Saidov’s mother told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service that the crash had taken place because of technical problems with the car. “The car was bought just two weeks before the crash and Faromouz was not in a state of drunkenness,” the woman said.

According to her, the victims’ relatives did not file a complaint against her son but they are ready to provide financial assistance to the victims’ families.

First Deputy Prime Minister Davlatali Saidov was appointed in 2013 after serving as the head of the youth affairs committee and a stint as Tajikistan's ambassador to Japan.