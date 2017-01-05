The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) has broken up transnational criminal group and seized more than 71 kilograms of narcotic drugs, according to the SCNS public relations center.

Transnational criminal ring led by Afghan national Kamaliddin waladi Tuti was going to smuggle a large amount of narcotic drugs into Tajikistan’s Khatlon province.

As a result of exchange of gunfire the trespassers were reportedly forced to return to Afghan territory. Two Tajik nationals were detained on the spot.

Following testimonies from them seven members of that criminal ring were detained and more than 71 kilograms of narcotic drugs were extracted from the cache organized by them.

A totaled included about 68 kilograms of hashish, more than two kilograms of cannabis and 1.5 kilograms of raw opium, the source said.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted and an investigation is under way.