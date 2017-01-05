Two teens have been killed in a knife-fight involving senior students of three Dushanbe high schools.

A brawl involving 11th graders from Dushanbe’s Schools ## 43, 54 and 101 took place in Internet-café on the night of January 2-3, an official source at the Ministry of Education told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Citing teachers of School # 54, some media outlets reported that instigators of the brawl were teens who finished the school last year.

Several participants in the brawl were reportedly detained.

Increasing cases of brawl and knife-fights between schools students evoke concern of the Dushanbe administration.

Dushanbe Mayor Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev has repeatedly raised the issue of brawls in the city’s high schools.

Speaking at a meeting of the Dushanbe administration in June last year, the mayor noted that mass brawls between school students are the result of the district police inspectors and employees of the city’s education system neglecting their duties.