President Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree on the order of oath taking of the members of the government.

The members of the government will swear allegiance to the president. The oath taking procedure will take place at the Palace of Nation, the principal workplace of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The members of the government will put the right hand on the Constitution and say the text of the oath.

The forms of the oath signed by the members of the government will be kept in their personal files at President’s Executive Office.

Recall, deputies of the lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of Tajik parliament for the first time took oath at the first meeting of the third session of the Majlisi Namoyandagon on October 3, 2016. Lawmakers have sworn to the people of the Republic.

The amendments on the oath of the parliamentarians and members of the government were introduced in the Constitution of the Republic in the referendum that took place on May 22, 2016.

The order of the oath of the deputies of the lower chamber and members and the upper house of parliament is regulated by the laws “On Majlisi Oli of the RT” and “On the Legal Status of a Member of Majlisi Milli and Deputy of Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan.”

The amendments to the mentioned laws and the law “On the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan” were prepared and sent to the parliament by the government of the country at the end of June. The deputies have adopted them unanimously without debate.

According to the laws, the members of Majlisi Milli and deputies of Majlisi Namoyandagon after the election or appointment will take an oath to the people of Tajikistan at the sessions of chambers, and the members of the government after the appointment and approval of the decree will swear allegiance to the President Emomali Rahmon.