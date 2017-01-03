On Monday January 2, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon gave start to a seedling-planting campaign in the country.

According to the Dushanbe administration press center, members of the government and senior representatives of president’s executive office joined Rahmon in planting trees in Dushanbe.

38 seedlings of horse-chestnut, 62 seedlings of evergreen magnolia, 52 seedlings of magnolia ‘Galaxy’, 20 seedlings of plum ‘Royal Burgundy’, 17 seedlings of plum ‘Pissardi’, 96 seedlings of plum ‘Kanzan’, 8 seedlings of sequoia, and 74 seedlings of thuja occidentalis 'Smaragd' will be planted in Dushanbe downtown over the first two months of this year, a source at the Dushanbe administration told Asia-Plus in an interview.