Tajik central bank stops operations of two more microlending agencies

DUSHANBE, December 30, 2016, Asia-Plus – The National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) has stopped operations of two more microlending agencies

According to the NBT press center, Tajik central bank has stopped operations of the Gender va Taraqiyot (Gender and Development) and Tanais microlending organizations.

Gender va Taraqiyot and Tanais started their activities as microlending agencies in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Gender va Taraqiyot and Tanais reportedly failed to comply with the NBT’s minimum capital requirements for the microlending organizations and the NBT recalled their operating license

This year, seven microlending organizations were liquidated, three others were merged into one microlending agency, and one new microlending agency obtained an operating license.

Twenty-two microlending organizations now operate in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, more than twenty Tajik lending organizations, including the Sughd-based bank STB-Investbank, are now at the stage of liquidation.