A two-day session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation that took place in Dushanbe on December 27-28 resulted in signing of a number of protocols.

The sides, in particular, signed a protocol on resumption of air communication between Dushanbe and Tashkent.

“Mutual flights between Tashkent and Dushanbe will start in the first half of 2017. Besides, the sides signed a protocol, under which Uzbekistan will purchase Tajik aluminum,” Uzbek Ambassador to Tajikistan, Shokasym Shoislamov, told media.

Recall, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in late November signed an agreement for flights to resume between the two countries for the first time in 24 years.

Dushanbe International Airport noted on November 30 that under that agreement there will be twice-weekly flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent serviced by Uzbekistan Airlines and Tajikistan’s Somon Air. On the same day, an Uzbek charter plane made a flight to Dushanbe, setting the model for the way forward.

On December 28, the sides also signed protocols on mutual product deliveries and decrease in the rail freight rate, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries were ordered to work out draft agreements on resuming highway service and railway communication between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The commission members also signed a protocol on holding a major trade fair of Uzbekistan’s exports, including auto goods and food products, in Dushanbe in April 201. Once that event wraps up, business representatives from both countries are expected to hold their first ever bilateral business forum.

The sides also reached an agreement on holding Days of Uzbekistan Culture in Tajikistan in summer 2017.

Co-chaired by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister, Davlatali Said, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov, the session reportedly discussed state and prospects of expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides vowed to boost fruitful cooperation, implement economic development projects and promote further development of cultural dialogue between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The next meeting of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation will take place in 2017 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.