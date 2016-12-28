Three persons were killed and four others injured on December 26 as two vehicles collided head-on in Asht district of Sughd province.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, the accident took place near the village of Oshoba at around 5:30 pm.

A 27-year-old driver reportedly crashed his Mercedes-Benz into another Mercedes-Benz driven by a 21-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, the 21-year-old driver and his parents died on the spot, while his two passengers and the 27-year-old driver and his passenger sustained various injuries and were taken to the Asht central district hospital, the website said.