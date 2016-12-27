A large government delegation of Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov, arrived in Dushanbe on December 27 for participation in the next session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation.

The delegation members include deputy foreign minister, deputy minister for foreign economic relations, investment and trade, deputy minister of agriculture and water resources, the deputy head of the customs committee, and some other high-ranking Uzbek state officials.

A source in the Tajik government says a session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation is being held in Dushanbe today.

Co-chaired by Tajik First Deputy Prime Minister, Davlatali Said, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Rustam Azimov, the session is expected to discuss state and prospects of expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The session participants will also discuss issues related to easing visa regime and resuming highway service and railway communication between the two countries, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, a number of new border crossing points will be opened along Tajikistan’s common border with Uzbekistan.

The session will also discuss steps to establish cooperation between the customs services of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the source added.

Uzbekistan imposed visa regime for Tajik nationals in September 2000.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is expected to receive the head of the Uzbek delegation.

Next month, Uzbekistan plans to hold a major trade fair of its exports, including auto goods and food products, in Dushanbe. Once that event wraps up, business representatives from both countries are expected to hold their first ever bilateral business forum.

Recall, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in late November signed an agreement for flights to resume between the two countries for the first time in 24 years.

Dushanbe International Airport noted on November 30 that under that agreement there will be twice-weekly flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent serviced by Uzbekistan Airlines and Tajikistan’s Somon Air. On the same day, an Uzbek charter plane made a flight to Dushanbe, setting the model for the way forward. The route is due to begin operating regularly in January.