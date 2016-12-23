A government meeting that took place on December 23 reviewed the results of the past year’s work and set tasks for 2017.

Opening the meeting President Emomali Rahmon, who is also the head of the government, noted that 2016 was a successful year for the Tajik people, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

In a report released at the meeting, Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda noted that the main economic and social indicators had been fulfilled despite negative impact of external factors on the country’s economy.

This year, gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to more than 54 billion somoni and its real growth rate stood at 6.9 percent, the prime minister noted.

“Despite the fall in the exchange rate of the national currency, consumer prices have been kept this year at normal level and the year-end inflation has stood at 6.00 percent,” Rasoulzoda said.

This year, the country’s budget has reportedly received 16.8 billion somoni, which is 5.0 percent less than it was originally planned. The budget has received 907 million somoni (equivalent to more than 115 million U.S. dollars) less.

This year, Tajikistan has reportedly reached 98.2 percent of the tax collection target and 90.1 percent of the customs duty collection target.

Social spending have accounted for 52% (8.1 billion somoni) of budget allocations, the website said.