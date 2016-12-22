Tajik resident has harshly criticized Tajikistan’s education sector of Soviet period.

Emomali Rahmon addressed a joint meeting of both houses of the parliament on December 22.

“In the 19070s and 1980s, the country’s authorities reported that our education system is at the highest level, but the majority of figures were false,” Rahmon noted.

According to him, the government at that time had cared about farm prosperity rather than about people.

At that time, they had been constructing farms everywhere and nobody had thought about construction of hospitals and schools, Rahmon said.

Meanwhile, more than 2,500 educational institutions and more than 1,000 medical facilities have been built in Tajikistan over the years of independence, the president noted.

“In Rasht district alone, 50 primary schools have been built,” Rahmon stressed.

In 2016 alone, investments from all source of financing were used in an amount of 540 million somoni for construction of 201 new modern schools to accommodate 39,000 pupils, the president stressed.

“However, this is not enough because the number of first-graders has increased by 54,000 pupils compared to the last year,” he said.

The president noted that the government would continue creating education opportunities for rising generation.